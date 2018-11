State High School Volleyball All Stars Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The rosters for the 2018 South Dakota All-Star Volleyball match are set. The match will be played at the Sanford Pentagon at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 2nd. The All-Star match is being held along with the SD Miss Volleyball Banquet on Saturday evening.

2018 All-Star Athletes – South All-Stars

Head Coach – Deb Thill – Mitchell

Assistant Coach – Amy Tyler – Wagner

Class Player School

AA Chelsea Brewster = Mitchell

AA Brooklyn Bollweg – Harrisburng

AA Leah Koltz – SF Roosevelt

AA Mandy Schmidt – Mitchell

A Kylie VanEgdom – SF Christian

A Faith Tyler – Wagner

A Karly Marx – Elk Point/Jefferson

A McKenna Kranz – McCook Central/Montrose

A Grace Leberman – Parker

B Hanna Reiff – Chester

B Karly Gustafson – Ethan

B Noelle Hofer – Canistota

2018 All-Star Athletes – North All-Stars

Head Coach – Jill Kratovil – Madison

Assistant Coach – Anita Boeck – Arlington

Class Player School

AA Phebie Rossi – RC Stevens

AA Marlee Schneider – RC Stevens

AA Mariah Gloe – Watertown

AA Hollee Niehus – Huron (injured)

AA Michaela Jewett – Brookings

A Elise Brooks – Miller

A Maddie Gerry – Madison

B Laura Ochsner – Warner

B Caitlyn Fischbach – Northwestern

B Riley Grandpre – Northwestern

B Abigail Grabowska – Ipswich

B Jeryn Christensen – Arlington

B Cylver Lurz – Philip