State High School Trap Shooting Competition Held Over the Weekend

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Riggs High School Trap Shoot team finished second to champion Platte-Geddes in the 2A State Finals Sunday during the State High School Trap Shooting championships held at the Aberdeen Gun Club. Platte Geddes scored 470 with Pierre coming in second at 458. Yankton edged out Chamberlain and Miller for third place with 453 to Chamberlain’s and Miller’s 452. In the 1A Team Championships on Saturday, Belle Fourche came out in the top spot with 461, 4 points better than runner up Britton-Hecla. Hot Springs, Aberdeen Central and Winner-Colome rounded out the top 5. Jenna Keyser of Pierre was the top finisher in the High Gun Novice Female division with a score of 73 on Sunday. Braden Mahart of Chamberlain was the High Gun Novice Male division winner with a score of 76. Gunner Ristau of Chamberlain finished in a tie for third. In the High Gun division, Jadon Petersen and Alexis Bultje of Platte Geddes were the top finishers with Petersen the Overall High Gun Division winner. Saturday’s Division 1A top finishers were Brock Stevens of Wessington Springs and McKenna Carlson of Britton-Hecla in the High Gun Novice Division. Logan Meyer of Milbank and Jenna Kopp of Hot Springs were the top finishers High Gun Division with Meyer the overall High Gun Division winner with a score of 95 and Reverse Run tally of 16. To view full results of the State Trap Shooting Competition log onto the website http://claytargetleaderboard.com