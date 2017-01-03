State High School Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here is the week 5 South Dakota Sportsbroadcasters High School Basketball poll from state sports broadcasters from around South Dakota and conducted by KSFY-KWSN in Sioux Falls. Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher cast votes in this poll each week. KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll

Week #5 Boys Class AA

Record 1st Pts LW

1. S.F. O’Gorman (4-2) 12 67 1

2. Brandon Valley (4-1) 1 56 2

3. S.F. Washington (5-2) 1 42 3

4. Brookings (3-0) 22 NR

5. Huron (2-2) 8 NR

Others

RC Stevens (2-1) 6 4 Aberdeen Central (3-1) 5 Sturgis (3-0) 2 Lincoln (2-2) 2 5 Class A

Record 1st Pts LW

1. S.F. Christian (2-1) 8 58 1

2. St. Thomas More (4-1) 4 53 2

3. Madison (5-1) 34 4

4. Vermillion (7-0) 2 25 NR

5. Chamberlain (3-0) 12 5

Others

Tea Area (4-1) 11 3 Sioux Valley (6-1) 5 Flandreau (5-0) 3 Class B

Record 1st Pts LW

1. Langford Area (5-0) 11 65 2

2. Bridgewater-Emery (4-0) 1 53 3

3. Corsica-Stickney (3-1) 1 40 5

4. Warner (3-1) 1 37 1

5. Scotland (4-0) 5 NR

Others

Chester Area (3-3) 4 4 Parker (4-1) 4 Wolsey-Wessington (3-0) 1 Colman-Egan (3-1) 1 Girls Class AA

Record 1st Pts LW

1. S.F. Washington (5-1) 13 68 1

2. Aberdeen Central (4-1) 1 56 2

3. Brandon Valley (5-1) 36 5

4. Harrisburg (2-1) 32 4

5. S.F. Roosevelt (4-2) 9 3

Others

RC Stevens (1-1) 4 Pierre (2-0) 3 SF Lincoln (2-2) 2 RC Central (4-1) 1 Class A

Record 1st Pts LW

1. St. Thomas More (5-0) 14 70 1

2. Hamlin (3-1) 52 3

3. Little Wound (8-0) 29 5

4. Lennox (5-0) 28 NR

5. McCook Central /Montrose (3-1) 23 2

Others

Belle Fourche (6-0) 3 Dakota Valley (3-1) 1 Madison (6-1) 1 Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 1 Class B

Record 1st Pts LW

1. Ethan (5-0) 14 70 2

2. Sanbord Central/Woonsocket (4-0) 50 3

3. Sully Buttes (4-1) 48 1

4. Warner (4-0) 20 5

5. Castlewood (4-1) 15 4

Others

DeSmet (6-1) 6 Lyman (4-0) 1 Tripp/Delmont/Armour (6-0) 1

