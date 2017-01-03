State High School Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here is the week 5 South Dakota Sportsbroadcasters High School Basketball poll from state sports broadcasters from around South Dakota and conducted by KSFY-KWSN in Sioux Falls. Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher cast votes in this poll each week.
KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll
Week #5
Boys
Class AA
Record 1st Pts LW
1. S.F. O’Gorman (4-2) 12 67 1
2. Brandon Valley (4-1) 1 56 2
3. S.F. Washington (5-2) 1 42 3
4. Brookings (3-0) 22 NR
5. Huron (2-2) 8 NR
Others
RC Stevens (2-1) 6 4 Aberdeen Central (3-1) 5 Sturgis (3-0) 2 Lincoln (2-2) 2 5
Class A
Record 1st Pts LW
1. S.F. Christian (2-1) 8 58 1
2. St. Thomas More (4-1) 4 53 2
3. Madison (5-1) 34 4
4. Vermillion (7-0) 2 25 NR
5. Chamberlain (3-0) 12 5
Others
Tea Area (4-1) 11 3 Sioux Valley (6-1) 5 Flandreau (5-0) 3
Class B
Record 1st Pts LW
1. Langford Area (5-0) 11 65 2
2. Bridgewater-Emery (4-0) 1 53 3
3. Corsica-Stickney (3-1) 1 40 5
4. Warner (3-1) 1 37 1
5. Scotland (4-0) 5 NR
Others
Chester Area (3-3) 4 4 Parker (4-1) 4 Wolsey-Wessington (3-0) 1 Colman-Egan (3-1) 1
Girls
Class AA
Record 1st Pts LW
1. S.F. Washington (5-1) 13 68 1
2. Aberdeen Central (4-1) 1 56 2
3. Brandon Valley (5-1) 36 5
4. Harrisburg (2-1) 32 4
5. S.F. Roosevelt (4-2) 9 3
Others
RC Stevens (1-1) 4 Pierre (2-0) 3 SF Lincoln (2-2) 2 RC Central (4-1) 1
Class A
Record 1st Pts LW
1. St. Thomas More (5-0) 14 70 1
2. Hamlin (3-1) 52 3
3. Little Wound (8-0) 29 5
4. Lennox (5-0) 28 NR
5. McCook Central /Montrose (3-1) 23 2
Others
Belle Fourche (6-0) 3 Dakota Valley (3-1) 1 Madison (6-1) 1 Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 1
Class B
Record 1st Pts LW
1. Ethan (5-0) 14 70 2
2. Sanbord Central/Woonsocket (4-0) 50 3
3. Sully Buttes (4-1) 48 1
4. Warner (4-0) 20 5
5. Castlewood (4-1) 15 4
Others
DeSmet (6-1) 6 Lyman (4-0) 1 Tripp/Delmont/Armour (6-0) 1
