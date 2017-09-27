State High School Soccer Quarterfinal Round Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The quarterfinal round of the State High School Soccer playoffs is set for Saturday. In Class AA Girls, Rapid City Stevens will entertain Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Brandon Valley will host Spearfish. Rapid City Central will travel to Aberdeen and Pierre hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday at 2 pm at the Pierre Learning Center Soccer Fields. In the Class AA boys ranks, Aberdeen Central will host Yankton and Rapid City Stevens will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Sioux Falls Lincoln will entertain Brookings and Rapid City Central will host Sioux Falls O’Gorman.

-0-

In the Class A Semifinals on Saturday in the girls division it will be West Central hosting Vermillion and Tea Area entertaining St. Thomas More. In the boys semifinals in Class A Team Area will host Freeman Academy and Hot Springs will travel to Rapid City to face St. Thomas More.