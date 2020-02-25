State High School Media Basketball Poll

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. This is the final Class B Girls poll as teams move into Region Tournament play this week.

Boys

Class AA

1. Huron (14) 14-4 94 4

2. Yankton (6) 14-4 85 1

3. SF Roosevelt 12-6 45 5

4. O’Gorman 12-6 37 3

5. RC Stevens 12-6 23 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 16.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (20) 17-0 100 1

2. Sioux Valley 19-1 79 2

3. Crow Creek 18-1 56 3

4. SF Christian 13-5 30 4

5. Lennox 16-3 17 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 10, Dakota Valley 5, Madison 2, Tiospa Zina 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (17) 18-2 97 1

2. De Smet (3) 18-2 83 2

3. Viborg-Hurley 16-3 52 3

4. White River 16-3 32 4

5. Hanson 16-3 22 RV

Receiving votes: Arlington 7, Platte-Geddes 3, Canistota 2, Howard 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20 19-0 100 1

2. RC Stevens 17-1 80 2

3. SF Lincoln 14-5 44 4

4. Yankton 13-5 41 5

5. Harrisburg 15-3 35 3

Class A

1. Winner (20) 18-0 100 1

2. Lennox 18-1 78 2

3. St. Thomas More 17-1 62 3

4. Crow Creek 18-2 31 4

5. Flandreau 16-2 21 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 7, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (20) 20-0 100 1

2. Ethan 19-1 80 2

3. De Smet 16-4 52 3

4. Faith 18-2 33 4

5. Howard 17-3 16 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 10, Faulkton Area 7, Langford Area 2.