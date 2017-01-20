MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team is rated 6th this week in the Class AA State High School Gymnastics ratings from the South Dakota Gymnastics Coaches Association. The Lady Governors have an average score of 132.725 which is nearly 5 points behind 5th ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Mitchell with an average score of 143.0875 is the top rated team in Class AA followed by Watertown and their 142.7185 score. Yankton and Rapid City Stevens are rated 3rd and 4th with average team scores of 138.375 and 137.81875 respectivly. Sioux Falls O’Gorman is 5th with a 136.0375 average score. Huron is 7th behind the Lady Governors followed by Brookings, Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Lincoln to round out the top 10. In the Class A ranks, Deuel is the top rated team with a 133.95 team score followed by Madison and a 131.933. Britton-Hecla, Milbank and West Central round out the top 5. Chamberlain is 6th with an average team score of 119.85. Stanley County is tied with two other teams for 12th with an average team score of 90.583.

2017 High School Gymnastics Ratings-Jan. 20