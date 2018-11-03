State High School Football Championship Pairings Set

PIERRE, S.D. The pairings for the State High School Football Championship games are set. The title games in the 7 classes of football will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Dakotadome in Vermillion. The 9A championship game will start off the weekend with Canistota Freeman taking on Howard followed by the 9AA Championship game pitting Bon Homme against Kimball White Lake at approximately 1:00 pm. The 11A Championship game will be Thursday night at 7:30 pm with Tea Area facing Dell Rapids. On Friday, Sully Buttes will face Colome for the 9B title at 10 am followed by the 11B championship game at 1 pm with Sioux Falls Christian taking on Bridgewater-Emery Ethan. The 11AA championship game is at 7:30 pm on Friday when Pierre faces Huron. The championships wrap up on Saturday when Sioux Falls Washington takes on Brandon Valley for the 11AAA championship game at 7:30 p.m.