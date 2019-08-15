State Health Department reminds people to be watchful after 3-month-old puppy tests positive for rabies

The South Dakota Department of Health is reminding people to be watchful for sick animals– both wild and domestic– after a 3-month-old Beagle Dachshund mix puppy in the northeast part of the state (Agency Village) tested positive for rabies.

Skunks are the primary reservoir of rabies in South Dakota and are the likely source of this puppy’s disease. Since 2009, 130 skunks and 9 dogs have tested positive for rabies in South Dakota. Pet owners are encouraged to make sure their animals’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. Through the end of July, four rabid animals– all bats– have been reported in the state.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease contracted by exposure to a rabid animal, typically through a bite. Scratches and saliva contact with broken skin or mucus membranes are also possible routes of transmission. Prompt treatment following exposure can prevent rabies. Treatment includes administration of rabies immune globulin and a series of four doses of vaccine administered in the arm.

The rabid puppy was found August 6 in the Crawfordsville Housing area on the south side of Agency Village and has been removed from the community. Health officials urge individuals who may have been bitten, scratched or come in contact with the puppy’s saliva on or after July 27 to call the state Department of Health or their physician to determine whether rabies shots are needed. The department’s number is 1.800.592.1861.

More information about rabies can be found on the department’s website at doh.sd.gov/diseases/infectious/diseasefacts/Rabies.aspx.