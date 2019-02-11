State Gymnastics Meet Finishes Lady Gov Season

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Following a 4th place finish Friday in the team competition, the Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team had several girls compete for individual titles on Saturday. Micah Moser finished 6th in the All Around with a 35.775 score. Meg Erwin was 18th with a 32.850. Moser was second on the vault with a 9.4750 score. Sydney Uhrig had a 8.600 to finish 28th and Erwin scored a 8.550 to tie for 31st. Moser placed 8th on the Bars with a 8.5750. Erwin was 23rd with a 7.850 and Elise Carda had a 7.5500 to finish 34th. On the Beam, Moser tied for 13th with a 8.5750 while Erwin had a 7.7500 for a 29th place finish. Carda was 37th with a 7.1500. And the Floor Exercise saw Moser tie for 7th with a 9.1500 score. Erwin had a 8.700 to finish 19th. All of

Saturday’s individual scores and Friday’s team scores can be found on the SDHSAA website.