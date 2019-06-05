State Golf Tournaments Determine Champions

WATERTOWN,. S.D. – Sioux Falls O’Gorman repeated as the Girls Class AA State Champion golf team as the two day tournament wrapped up on Tuesday at the Cattail Crossing Country Club course in Watertown. O’Gorman fired a two round total of 614 far outdistancing runner up Aberdeen Central with a two round 669 total. Shannon McCormick of O’Gorman won the individual medalist honors in Class AA firing a second round 72 and two round total 149 to finish one shot ahead of teammate and first round leader Carly Kunkel.

ABERDEEN, S.D. – West Central claimed a 14 shot victory over runner up Sisseton to win the Class A Girls State Golf title Tuesday at the Moccasin Creek Golf Course in Aberdeen. The Trojans fired a second round 352 for a two round total 702. Payson Birkeland of Belle Fourche claimed the State Individual title with a second 76 and two round total 153 to claim a 3 shot victory over Lauren Timms of Sioux Falls Christian.

YANKTON, S.D. – – Burke claimed the Girls and James Valley Christian the boys title as the Class B Girls and Boys golf tournaments wrapped up Tuesday in Yankton. The girls tournament at Fox Run Golf Course saw Burke win the team title over defending state champion Deubrook as Burke fired a two round total 541 and a 4 shot victory. Taylee Indahl of Burke over took first round leader Courtni Fink of Deubrook to win the individual medalist honor with a second round 84 and two round total 167. Fink finsihed one shot back after an 87 on Tuesday.

In the boys tournament, James Valley Christian fired a two round total 490 to claim a 19 shot victory over runner up Platte-Geddes. Austin Boomsma had a two round total 153 following a second round 74 on the Hillcrest Country Club Course to claim a 3 shot victory over runner up Devan Weelborg of Hamlin.