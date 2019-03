PIERRE, S.D.- Here are the pairings for the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament that will be played next week in Huron at the Huron Arena.

Game 1 1 Ethan vs. 8 Waverly South Shore 12 Noon

Game 2 4 Warner vs. 5 Freeman 1:45 pm

Game 3 2 DeSmet vs. 7 White River 6:00 pm

Game 4 3 Corsica Stickney vs. 6 Ipswich 7:45 pm

The State B Girls Basketball Tournament will be played next Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 7, 8 and 9.