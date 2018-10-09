State Fair Attendance Up in 2018

Attendance at the 2018 South Dakota State Fair was up 2.5 percent over last year, while gate revenue increased by 3.6 percent.

State fair manager Peggy Besch says both a strong entertainment line-up, headlined by Toby Keith, and mild weather contributed to the 217,231 people who came to the fair.

Other increases include a 13 percent increase in grandstand ticket sales, with grandstand ticket revenue up 56 percent. Carnival revenue was up 7 percent. Gross sales from vendors were up 2.8 percent. The South Dakota State Fair hosted 1,984 campers, up 1.5 percent over last year.

Participation in youth activities remained strong as 4-H livestock exhibits were up 3 percent, while 4-H Youth in Action increased by 24 percent. A 14 percent increase in FFA exhibitors led to a 32 percent increase in FFA entries.

The 2018 South Dakota State Fair was held Thursday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 3. The 2019 South Dakota State Fair will be Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2, with preview day on Wednesday, Aug. 28.