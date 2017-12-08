State Employees Organization to Appeal to Legislators for State Worker Raises

YANKTON, SD (WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard is recommending no pay raises for state workers next year. That was included in his budget recommendation to the legislature.

South Dakota State Employees Organization Executive Director Eric Olilla says they will appeal to the ultimate bosses, state legislators.

Olilla says no increases for the second year in a row sends a bad message.

Olilla says most state employees didn’t take the jobs for the money.

Olilla says health costs to employees will also go up next year, for the second year in a row.