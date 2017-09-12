State Emergency Management Director Appointed to FEMA Advisory Council

PIERRE, S.D. – Tina Titze, director of South Dakota’s Office of Emergency Management, has been appointed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Advisory Council (NAC).

The council is an advisory committee established by federal law to ensure that there is effective and ongoing coordination of federal emergency management activities. The NAC provides advice to the FEMA Administrator through recommendations on all aspects of emergency management.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the council by FEMA administrator Brock Long,” says Titze. “It is a chance to work with other emergency management professionals on the various issues that impact all of our states as well as our nation. I appreciate the opportunity to be involved in the discussions and decision-making process.”

The NAC consists of up to 35 members, consisting of officials, emergency managers, and emergency responders from state, local, and tribal governments, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector. Titze was one of more than 170 applicants for the 13 open positions on the council.

“Having Tina selected gives South Dakota a voice on FEMA’s most important council,” says Trevor Jones, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, which includes the Office of Emergency Management. “This means that we can make sure the concerns of South Dakota county emergency managers, tribes and other emergency associations get heard by those at the federal level.”

Titze’s term is for three years. Titze has been with state government for 20 years and was named emergency management director in January, 2015.