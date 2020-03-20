State Dept. of Social Services has resources to help humans deal with COVID-19

The Department of Social Services has resources available to help kids and adults alike deal with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary Laurie Gill says with school canceled and social distancing techniques being strongly recommended for the foreseeable future, children might feel anxious, isolated and depressed. With so much uncertainty and the rapid pace at which the situation is changing in South Dakota and across the globe, she says it may be hard for parents and caregivers to know what to tell children.

Gill says the Center for Disease Control recommends parents or caregivers talk to children about what is happening in a way they can understand. It’s important to keep the message simple and appropriate for each child’s age and reassure them there is a plan to keep them safe.

Guidance to help reduce anxiety is available by clicking on the DSS COVID-19 Resources link at covid.sd.gov. DSS also has resources to help children and adults in South Dakota dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues.

For more information about behavioral health services, please contact the Division of Behavioral Health online at www.dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth, by calling 605.367.5236 or by emailing to DSSbh@state.sd.us.

If you or someone you know may be in crisis or contemplating suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit www.bethe1sd.com.