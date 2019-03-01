State Debate and Individual Events Tournament this weekend in Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s top high school speech and debate competitors are competing at the SDHSAA Annual State Debate & Individual Events Tournament this weekend in Sioux Falls.

Schools, based on their enrollment, are divided into Class “AA” and Class “A” for state tournament competition. No admission is charged for any of the competition and the public is invited to observe any of the competition being held at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School.

The Public Forum Debate format will debate the issue of: “Resolved: The United States should end its arms sales to Saudi Arabia.” Lincoln-Douglas competitors will be debating the issue: Resolved: The United States ought not provide military aid to authoritarian regimes.

A copy of the State Debate and Individual Events Tournament schedule is available on the SDHSAA website.