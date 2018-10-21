State Cross Country Meet Run on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The Pierre Governor Cross Country team finished 10th and the Lady Governors 13th as the State High School Class AA cross country season wrapped up Saturday with the State High School meets in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Lincoln won both the boys and girls state Class AA team titles. Tucker Behrens had the best finish for the Governors as he crossed the finish line in 30th place in a time of 17:34.56. Alejandro Ramirez was 52nd, Trevan Black Bear and Hayden Shaffer were 63rd and 64th. Tyler Gere finished 68thIsaac Polak 96th and Ethan Gilk 99th. Jessica Lutmer finished 40th for the Lady Governors for their best performance of the day finishing in a time of 20:10.07. Hunter Martell was next in 67th. Autumn Iverson was 72nd, Kyla Keyes 82nd, Halli Drewes 86th, Rachel Nemec 107th and Morgan Oedekoven was 110th. There were a total of 116 runners in the girls race and 123 runners in the boys division.

Chamberlain was third in the Class A Girls race won by Custer. Chamberlain’s Ella Byers returned to the winners circle capturing the individual title for the second time in the last 3 years. Custer also captured the boys division race to sweep the Class A titles. and in Class B, the James Valley Christian boys and Duebrook Area girls won State team titles. Philip finished 6th in the boys division while Lyman finished 5th and White River 6th in the girls division. For results of all 3 classes and 6 races log onto the South Dakota High School Activities Association website at www.sdhsaa.com.