State Class B Amateur First Round Pairings Released

KENNEBEC, S.D. – The pairings for the first round of the South Dakota Amateur State Class B baseball tournament were released late Saturday night by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association. The tournament begins Wednesday In Sioux Falls at Sioux Falls Stadium. Four Corners will play the final first round game of the B tournament facing Flandreau next Sunday in a 1 pm contest. Chamberlain opens up play in the tournament taking on the Canova Gang in the tournament’s first game Wednesday at 5:30 pm. Winner Colome will take on Larchwood, Iowa Thursday at 1 pm and Miller-Wessington will open up tournament play on Thursday night when they take on Northville at 7:30 PM. Defending State Champion Alexandria will play it’s first game of the tournament on Saturday at 5:30 pm facing Crofton, Neb. The 10 day single elimination tournament will wrap up on Sunday, August 12th with the championship game. The complete first round pairings for the B tournament can be obtained by clicking on the link below. The pairings for the State Class A tournament will be released later today.

2018 State Tournament Bracket- Blank Class B(FINAL)