Saturday, March 7, 2020
State Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament Field

rodfisher

PIERRE, S.D. – All but one of the top 8 seedsl won SoDak 16 Class AA Girls basketball matchups on Friday night to qualify for the State Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament in two weeks in Sioux Falls.  Here are the pairings for the State tournament that will be played in conjunction with the Boys State Class AA Basketball Tournament March 19-21 in the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Sioux Falls Arena in Sioux Falls.

Thursday

1:00 pm            # 1 Sioux Falls O’Gorman vs. # 9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt        Premier Center

5:00 pm           # 4 Harrisburg vs. # 5 Yankton                                                   Premier Center

1:00 pm           # 2 Rapid City Stevens vs. # 7 Brandon Valley                         SF Arena

5:00 pm           # 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. # 6 Sioux Falls Washington         SF Arena