State Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament Field

PIERRE, S.D. – All but one of the top 8 seedsl won SoDak 16 Class AA Girls basketball matchups on Friday night to qualify for the State Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament in two weeks in Sioux Falls. Here are the pairings for the State tournament that will be played in conjunction with the Boys State Class AA Basketball Tournament March 19-21 in the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Sioux Falls Arena in Sioux Falls.

Thursday

1:00 pm # 1 Sioux Falls O’Gorman vs. # 9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Premier Center

5:00 pm # 4 Harrisburg vs. # 5 Yankton Premier Center

1:00 pm # 2 Rapid City Stevens vs. # 7 Brandon Valley SF Arena

5:00 pm # 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. # 6 Sioux Falls Washington SF Arena