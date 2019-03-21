State Class A All State Girls Basketball Team

UNDATED (AP) – Todd County senior Raven Cournoyer, a 5-4 senior guard, averaged 23.7 points a game in leading the Falcons to their first state tournament appearance in 14 years and the consolation championship in that tournament. Her efforts were rewarded with a first-team All-State selection and the Class A girls’ Player of the Year, as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Cournoyer is joined on the first team by juniors Madysen Vlastuin of Lennox and Hannah Parsley of Flandreau, and sophomores Haleigh Timmer of St. Thomas More, Lexi Unruh of Sioux Falls Christian and Lexi Plitzuweit of Vermillion. Vlastuin is the lone repeat first-team selection. The second team includes Winner’s Bella Swedlund (Fr.) and Morgan Hammerbeck (Jr.), Todd County’s Kelsie Herman (Jr.), Dell Rapids’ Jayda Knuppe (Sr.), Lennox’s Rianna Fillipi (Jr.) and Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mariah Winegar (Jr.). Hammerbeck moved up from third team a year ago. The third team includes West Central’s Kali Nelson (Sr.), Chamberlain’s Mady Handel (Sr.), Miller’s Kadye Fernholz (Jr.), Hamlin’s Cami Stevenson (Jr.), Deuel’s Britney Lovre (Jr.0 and McCook Central-Montrose’s Madisen Koepsell (So.). Fernholz was a second-team pick a season ago.