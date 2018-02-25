STATE CHAMPS AGAIN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It id beginning to become a habit. The Pierre Governor wrestling team bringing home a state championship from the State Class A wrestling tournament. 2018 is no different as the Governors edged out Rapid City Stevens for the team title and the Governors 4th consecutive State Championship and 6th in the last 7 years. Pierre took 12 wrestlers to the state tournament and 9 came home place winning led by William Turman at 132. Turman won his 4th state individual title, something only a handful of wrestlers have accomplished in their high school career. Turman defeated Spencer Stockman of Rapid City Stevens in the title match 4-2. The other state individual champion for the Governors was Michael Lusk at 145. Lusk defeated Trey Hage of Vermillion in the title match 3-2. Lincoln Turman lost in the title match at 120 to take second place. Gage Gehring won third place at 195 while Maguire Raske was 4th at 170. Austin Senger was 5th at 160 while Jack Van Camp finished 6th at 126, Barry Browning was 7th at 152 and Pryce Dyke finished 7th at 285. There will be a welcome home for the State Champion Governor Wrestling team Sunday night at 7 pm at Riggs High Gym.