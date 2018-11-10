STATE CHAMPS AGAIN!!!

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) – Pierre has won back-to-back class “11AA” football championships. The Governors collected their third overall title with a 38-20 win over Huron on Friday night. The Govs jumped out to a 13-0 lead, as junior quarterback Garrett Stout threw for a pair of first quarter touchdowns. Huron responded with a pair of passing touchdowns by Jett McGirr and led 14-13 at halftime. Pierre scored the game’s next two touchdowns en route to victory. Garrett Stout accounted for six touchdowns (3 passing, 3 rushing) and was named the Joe Robbie MVP. McGirr threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Cooper Fryberger had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. But Pierre’s defense held the Tigers to 1 yard rushing in the game. Pierre finished its championship season with a 10-2 record.