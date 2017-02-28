State Capitol Hosts Student Researchers March 2

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota colleges and universities will send 12 outstanding undergraduate student researchers to the State Capitol this week to share their research work with lawmakers and the public.

The 2017 Student Research Poster Session runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the State Capitol Rotunda. The public is invited to attend, and enjoy ice cream courtesy of South Dakota State University.

These 12 represent students statewide who conduct research in a variety of disciplines. Now in its 20th year, the event showcases research and creative activities of undergraduate students, as well as highlights successful faculty research and commercialization efforts.

One of those students is Hadly “Carson” Eisenbeisz of Pierre, representing South Dakota State University and Biosystems Networks & Translational Research (BioSNTR)

The session is organized by the South Dakota Board of Regents and South Dakota’s Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).