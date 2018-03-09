State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament in Ft. Pierre

FORT PIERRE, S.D. — A dominate second period by Brookings was too much to overcome for Watertown as the Rangers took game one of the 2018 Varsity State Hockey Tournament by a final score of 6-3. ThesScore was tied at 1-1 at the end of the first with goals by Dominic Dobesh of Brookings and Jacob Gerber of Watertown. Brookings would blank Watertown in the second with goals by Kobe Ischen, Brandin Heesch, Trevor Kuechenmeister and Cody Niklason. The Lakers would try to make it a game in the third with goals from Connor Bramer and Garrett Barse but a goal from Brooking’s Carter Shoup would seal the victory for the Rangers. Brookings would end the game leading shots on goal 31-21. The 2018 State Varsity Hockey Tournament runs through Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.

