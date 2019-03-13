State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament Begins Friday

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to the strong late Winter Storm that is moving through South Dakota the starting times for games for the State High School Varsity Boys Hockey Tournament have been pushed back 2 hours to allow teams extra time to reach Pierre-Ft. Pierre. The tournament begins tomorrow at the EXPO Center with the first game between the Oahe Capitals and Brookings Rangers now scheduled to start at 12:05 pm. The Watertown Lakers face the Rushmore Thunder at 2:35 pm followed at 5:05 pm with the Sioux Center Storm facing the Huron All Stars. The final game of the first day at 7:35 pm pits the Sioux Falls Flyers taking on the Aberdeen Cougars. In addition, The award ceremony scheduled for 8:00 pm Friday at the Riggs High School theater will instead be held in an abbreviated event at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the EXPO Center. Team rosters will not be introduced, but awards announced and presented to recipients, so all players are encouraged to attend. The coaches meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday will instead be held an hour earlier at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the EXPO Center. The game schedule for Saturday and Sunday will not change