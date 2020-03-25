State Bowling Tournaments Cancelled or Postponed

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota State USBC Bowling Association has made the decision to cancel their remaining State Bowling Tournaments. The Open, Women’s and Youth State Tournaments in Huron, Mitchell and Aberdeen respectively will all be affected as a result of the ongoing battle against COVID-19. Each tournament was scheduled to begin either this past weekend or within the next two weekends and run through April or into early May. Participants who had made travel plans should be reminded to cancel hotel reservations and other travel plans that had been made. The State Youth Pepsi Scholarship Tournament, which was scheduled for this past weekend in Pierre, is officially still postponed, however, rather than canceled. The Lariat Lanes in Pierre is now closed for at least three weeks, according to their Facebook page.

(South Dakota USBC Bowling Association)