State Basketball Tournaments Cancelled

PIERRE, S.D. – For the first time since 1912 the South Dakota will not crown a State High School Basketball Tournament Champion. Governor Kristi Noem issued a order on Monday due to the COVID 19 Pandemic that keeps schools closed through May 31st and essentially forced the cancellation of the 3 Boys and 3 Girls State Basketball Tournaments for the year. Preliminary plans had the tournaments postponed and rescheduled to be played in the middle of June. With the Governors order the SDHSAA had no choice but to cancel the tournaments as well as the entire spring sports season in South Dakota. White River and Sully Buttes were scheduled to play in the State B tournament in Aberdeen and Crow Creek was scheduled to play in the State A tournament in Rapid City for boys. Crow Creek was also scheduled to play in the Class A State Girls State Tournament.