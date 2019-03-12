State basketball tournaments and visual arts event to proceed as scheduled

The SDHSAA Basketball Tournaments and Visual Arts Event scheduled for this weekend will be completed as scheduled. Teams have been notified of this and have made appropriate arrangements. SDHSAA Staff will continue to monitor the weather and remain in contact with the National Weather Service and South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Any future updates regarding these events will be distributed to media through press releases, and will also be distributed through the SDHSAA Twitter account and Facebook page.

We encourage all spectators to use judgment in regards to travel to the tournaments, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.