State Basketball Tournament Ticket Sales Begins This Evening

PIERRE, S.D. – Ticket will be on sale for Pierre Governor basketball fans to the State Basketball tournament starting tonight Monday March 6th, 2017 at 6:00 pm before the Girls Region Basketball game. Tickets will continue to be sold after the girls game and all tickets sales will conclude on Wednesday March 8th, 2017 at 12:00 noon. All tickets are general admission and will allow you to travel between gyms to watch all games. Ticket Prices: Adult $45.00 Student $30.00

