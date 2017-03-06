State Basketball Tournament Ticket Sales Begins This Evening

  • Home > 
Pierre Logo
March 6, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Ticket will be on sale for Pierre Governor basketball fans to the State Basketball tournament starting tonight Monday March 6th, 2017 at 6:00 pm before the Girls Region Basketball game. Tickets will continue to be sold after the girls game and all tickets sales will conclude on Wednesday March 8th, 2017 at 12:00 noon.  All tickets are general admission and will allow you to travel between gyms to watch all games.

Ticket Prices:

Adult $45.00

Student $30.00


