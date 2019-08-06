State B Legion Baseball Tournament Heads to Final Day

LENNOX, S.D. – Highlighted by a seven-run third inning, Redfield avoided elimination and handed Lennox its first loss of the tournament 15-11 on Monday evening in Lennox at the State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament. Earlier in the day Hartford/Humboldt eliminated Winner/Colome 9-2. Redfield’s win means three teams will head into championship Tuesday. Redfield will face Hartford/Humboldt at 1 pm in an elimination game. The winner will then turn around and face Lennox for the championship at or around 3:30 pm.