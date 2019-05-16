State B Girls and Boys Golf Tournaments Being Moved

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Class B Girls and Boys State High School Golf tournaments are making an 11th hour move and will be now be played in Yankton instead of Mitchell. The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) announced Wednesday in a news release that because of water and drainage issues at Mitchell’s Wild Oak Golf Course, both of the Class B State Golf Championships will move to Yankton on June 3-4. Wild Oak had been scheduled to host the boys’ tournament and Mitchell’s Lakeview Golf Course was to host the girls’ tournament. Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf & Country Club will now host the Class B boys’ tournament and Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course will host the Class B girls’ tournament. With Aberdeen and Watertown also set to host state golf tournaments this spring, the options were limited for alternate sites for the Class B tournaments according to Krogstrand. Yankton had been scheduled to host the 2020 Class B tournaments next spring, but the SDHSAA will recommend to its Board of Directors a switch, according to Wednesday’s release.

(www.yankton.net contributed to this story)