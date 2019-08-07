State B American Legion Baseball Tournament Award Winners

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Lennox captured the Class B State American Legion Baseball Title on Tuesday in Lennox when it defeated Redfield 2-0 in the championship game. The title was the third overall title won by Lennox in American Legion Baseball with the previous championships won in 1953 and 1993.

2019 Tournament Awards:

Class “B” Sr. Tournament Porter T. Talcott Sportsmanship Award went to the Redfield Post #92 Team.

Class “B” Sr. Tournament Big Stick Award recipient was Camden Osborn from the Redfield Post #92 Team with an average of .471.

Class “B” Sr. Tournament Player of the Year Award went to, Bennett Osborn, P/SS, from the Redfield Post #92 Team