Agriculture economy, weather drive SD state revenues down

Early projections show South Dakota state revenue is down in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.

Gov. Kristi Noem says sales tax dollars just aren’t coming in.

Weather has also dampened people’s spending.

But, Noem says the state is well positioned to handle the lower income.

