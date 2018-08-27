State American Legion All State Team Led by Pierre’s Peyton Zabel

PIERRE, S.D. – Peyton Zabel of Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team was named to the South Dakota Class A American Legion All State Team. 4 players from State Champion Rapid City Post 22 head up the team. Zabel finished the 2018 season with a 6-1 record and 0.84 Earned Run Average. Zabel pitched Pierre to a first round win over Yankton in the State Championship tournament that it hosted earlier this month. It was Pierre’s only victory in the tournament. The team was selected by a vote of the State Coaches and conducted by the Rapid City Journal newspaper.

Here is the complete team.

Pitchers

Peyton Zabel, Pierre (6-1, 0.84 ERA)

Isaac Buteyn, Brandon Valley (7-0, 2.54)

Quentin Evers, Renner (6-0, 0.67)

Dylan Richey, Rapid City (8-1, 2.82)

Zach Chiolis, Rapid City (7-1, 2.41)

Catcher

Sam Michels, Mitchell (.305, 4 HR, 46 RBI)

Infielders

Jack Sorenson, Rapid City (.368, 63 RBI)

Matt Hedeen, Sioux Falls East (.330, 32 RBI)

Karsten Grove, Sioux Falls West (.389, 37 RBI)

Cooper Bowman, Rapid City (.478, 10 HR, 80 RBI, 39 SB)

Outfielders

Nick Hoekstra, Renner (.476, 8 HR, 57 RBI)

Brennan Gabriel, Watertown (.400, 51 RBI)

Mason Crow, Sioux Falls West (.417, 33 RBI)