State Men’s and Women’s Amatuer Golf Tournaments

BRANDON, .D. – Andrew Welk of Aberdeen holds a one shot lead going into the final round of the SDGA Men’s State Amateur Golf championship at the Brandon Country Club. Welk has a two round score 136 and is one shot better than Aaron Licktieg of Sioux Falls. Tom Vining of Sioux Falls is two shots back. The State Women’s Amateur Championship is a two golfer race between former South Dakota Stat golfing stars Megan Mingo and Pierre native Hallie Getz. Mingo has fired a two round score of 144 and is 1 shot ahead of Getz heading into today’s final round. Another Pierre golfing native, Karissa Guthrie is 7 shots back at 151 tied for third with Karli Kerrigan of Vermillion. The final round of both tournaments is today (Sunday). This is the 47th annual Men’s tournament and 55th annual Women’s tournament.