State Amateur Baseball Tournament All Tournament Teams Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Trey Krier, who played for Canova, was named the Class B MVP of the recently concluded State Amateur Baseball Tournament. Renner’s Kris Regas earned Class A tournament MVP honors. Here are the All Tournament team members for both Class A and B. Cody Cotton and Jaun Sabalier of Miller-Wessington were named to the Class B squad.

CLASS A

Michael Babcock, Aberdeen; Luke Bouski, Yankton; Skyler Cary, Brookings; Kelly Coates, Aberdeen; Christian Cox (Batting Champ), Aberdeen; Eric Dejong, Renner; Jeff Fish, Brookings; Connor Fransen, Castlewood Ravens; Tom Hill, S.F. Brewers; Brian McGuire (Batting Champ) , Renner; Kyle Krogman, Brookings; Kris Regas (MVP), Renner; Corey Roach, Castlewood Ravens; Andy Turbak, Castlewood Ravens

CLASS B

Jesse Brockhouse (Batting Champ), Garretson; Cody Cotton, Miller-Wessington; Garrett Gassman, Canova; Tyler Edler, Lesterville; Lane Hovde, Clark; Riley Johnson, Flandreau; Trey Krier (MVP), Canova; Justin Miller, Canova; Brett Mogen, Madison; Taylor Morris, Larchwood; Brady Nolz, Parkston; Juan Sabilier, Miller-Wessington; Brett Severtson, Flandreau; Trevor Vermeulen, Alexandria; Jake Weber, Parkston; Zach Weinandt, Flandreau; Cole Wenande (Batting Champ), Alexandria; Justin White (Batting Champ), Harrisburg