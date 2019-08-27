State Amateur Baseball Tournament All Tournament Selections Named

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Class A and 87th annual Class B All Tournament teams have been named from the recently concluded South Dakota State Class A and B Amateur Baseball tournaments that wrapped up August 18th in Mitchell. Alexandria returned the championship circle in Class B and the Sioux Falls Brewers won the Class A State Championship. The players were selected by the South Dakota Amatuer Baseball Association.

Castlewood Ravens: Blake Turbak

Renner Monarchs: Erik DeJong (batting champ), David Borchardt

Sioux Falls Brewers: Bryce Ahrendt (MVP), Jesse Munsterman, James Borges

Sioux Falls Squirrels: Seth Peterson, Jaden Holzer

Sturgis A’s: Jesse Kurtenbach (batting champ)

Yankton Tappers: Mitch Gullikson (batting champ), Nik Davis, Derrik Nelson

Class B all-tournament team

Alexandria Angels: Cole Wenande, Tyson Gau, Chris Marek (MVP)

Canova Gang: Jared Miller, Derek Miller

Clark Traders: Zach Toben, Jay Huber, Kyle Braun

Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays: Nick Hegge

Dell Rapids Mudcats: Josh Roemen, Mark Houck

Flandreau Cardinals: Carter Howell

Garretson BlueJays: Derek Fischer, Nick Bruning

Menno Mad Frogs: Dylan Lehr

Milbank Firechiefs: Travis Lester

Plankinton F&M Bankers: Orric Earl, Chris Hill (batting champion), Travis Gant

Winner/Colome Pheasants: Dillon Lambley, Reed Harter

Wynot (Neb.) Expos: Lee Heimes