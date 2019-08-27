State Amateur Baseball Tournament All Tournament Selections Named
MITCHELL, S.D. – The Class A and 87th annual Class B All Tournament teams have been named from the recently concluded South Dakota State Class A and B Amateur Baseball tournaments that wrapped up August 18th in Mitchell. Alexandria returned the championship circle in Class B and the Sioux Falls Brewers won the Class A State Championship. The players were selected by the South Dakota Amatuer Baseball Association.
Castlewood Ravens: Blake Turbak
Renner Monarchs: Erik DeJong (batting champ), David Borchardt
Sioux Falls Brewers: Bryce Ahrendt (MVP), Jesse Munsterman, James Borges
Sioux Falls Squirrels: Seth Peterson, Jaden Holzer
Sturgis A’s: Jesse Kurtenbach (batting champ)
Yankton Tappers: Mitch Gullikson (batting champ), Nik Davis, Derrik Nelson
Class B all-tournament team
Alexandria Angels: Cole Wenande, Tyson Gau, Chris Marek (MVP)
Canova Gang: Jared Miller, Derek Miller
Clark Traders: Zach Toben, Jay Huber, Kyle Braun
Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays: Nick Hegge
Dell Rapids Mudcats: Josh Roemen, Mark Houck
Flandreau Cardinals: Carter Howell
Garretson BlueJays: Derek Fischer, Nick Bruning
Menno Mad Frogs: Dylan Lehr
Milbank Firechiefs: Travis Lester
Plankinton F&M Bankers: Orric Earl, Chris Hill (batting champion), Travis Gant
Winner/Colome Pheasants: Dillon Lambley, Reed Harter
Wynot (Neb.) Expos: Lee Heimes