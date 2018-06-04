State AA Girls Golf Day 1

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Sioux Falls O’Gorman fired a 326 and has the first round lead in the State Class AA Girls golf tournament at the Moccasin Creek Golf Course. The Pierre Lady Governors fired a first round 373 and sits in 8th place. O’Gorman has a 16 shot lead over runner up Aberdeen Central. Annabel Simpson, Hallie Gronlund and Taylor Davis each fired a opening round 82 and are tied for 28th. Sophia Salter of O’Gorman fired an opening around 78 and holds a two shot lead over Sydney Wirebraugh of Aberdeen Central after the first 18 holes. The Lady Govs Rilee Rowse had a 97 and is tied for 47th. Jessa McTighe had a round of 99 and Kaitlin Swendson had a 112.Day two of the tournament tees off tomorrow morning with the champions determined Tuesday afternoon.