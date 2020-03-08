State AA Boys Basketball Tournament Field Set

PIERRE, S.D. – Just like Friday night’s Girls SoDak 16 playoffs, Saturday’s boys State Qualifying playoffs will be Sioux Falls area heavy with at least half of the field from the Sioux Falls Area. 7 of the top 8 seeds won with only one team dropping their game. Number 8 Sioux Falls Lincoln was beaten by 9th seed Rapid City Central. Top seeded Yankton will open up the tournament against the 9th seeded Cobblers a week from Thursday in Sioux Falls. Here are the pairings for the first round of the State AA Tournament that will be played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Rapid City March 19 through the 21st.

# 1 Yankton vs. # 9 Rapid City Central 3:00 pm Sanford Premier Center

# 4 Sioux Falls Washington vs. # 5 Rapid City Stevens 7:00 pm Sanford Premier Center

# 2 Huron vs. # 7 Brandon Valley 3:00 pm Sioux Falls Arena

# 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. # 6 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 7:00 pm Sioux Falls Arena