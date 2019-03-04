State AA Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The Class AA boys and girls basketball tournament first round pairings are out where Sioux Falls O’Gorman is the number 1 seed in the girls and Sioux Falls Lincoln is number 1 in the boys. The girls pairings have O’Gorman facing 8th seed Mitchell in the first game of the day next Thursday in Rapid City in the Barnett Arena. Tip off time is scheduled for noon mountain time. The second game has number 4 Brandon Valley taking on number 5 Brookings at 5 pm. The session in the Ice Arena has 2nd seed Harrisburg facing number 7 Rapid City Stevens at 1 pm mountain time and at 5 pm 3rd seed Sioux Falls O’Gorman against 6th seed Sioux Falls Washington. The semi finals will be Friday with the championship day an all 8 places played out on Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and Rushmore Ice Rink.

The Class AA boys tournament has top seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln opening againt 8th seed Harrisburg at 3 pm mountain time followed by number 4 Brandon Valley facing 5th seed Rapid City Stevens at 7 pm in the Barnett Center. In the Ice Arena, games number 2 seed Yankton faces 10th seed Huron and 3 pm and at 7 pm it’s 3rd seed Sioux Falls O’Gorman against 6th seed Sioux Falls Roosevelt. The semi finals will be Friday with the championship day an all 8 places played out on Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and Rushmore Ice Rink.