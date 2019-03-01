State a Girls Sodak 16 Pairings Relesed

PIERRE, SD. – The Class A Girls SoDak 16 Pairings are set after games played on Thursday night. Here are the pairings for the games that will be played Monday night at sites to be determined.

1 West Central vs. 16 Crow Creek: 2 Winner vs. 15 Redfield-Doland: 3 Todd County vs. 14 Miller: 4 Hamlin vs. 13 Mt. Vernon-Plankinton; 5 Belle Fourche vs. 12 Aberdeen Roncalli; 6 Lennox vs.12 Sioux Falls Christian; 7 St. Thomas More vs. 10 Flandreau and 8 Beresford vs. McCook Central-Montrose.

Sites and times of the games will be determined on Friday by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.