State A and B Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The pairings for the South Dakota Class A and B Girls basketball tournaments have been released by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. The State A tournament will be played in Brookings at Frost Arena in the campus of South Dakota State University. Defending state A champion St. Thomas More is the top seed and will open the tournament #8 Madison at noon followed at 1:45 pm by 4th seed Little Wound against # 5 Madison. The night bracket has 2nd seed Hamlin taking on 7th seeded Vermillion at 6 pm and the final game of the day has 3rd seed Lennox taking on 6th seed Dell Rapids. The semi finals are Friday and the championship round will be played on Saturday.

The Class B girls basketball tournament will be played in Huron at the Huron Arena and begins on Thursday. Sully Buttes is the defending state champion and will open the tournament as the number 2 seed and will face # 7 Parker in the first evening game at 6 pm. The second evening game at 7:45 pm will pit 3rd seed Ethan against 6th seed Avon. The top seed in the State B girls tournament is Warner who opens play on Thursday at noon taking on 8th seeded Timber Lake. The second afternoon game has # 4 New Underwood taking on 5th seeded Sanborn Central-Woonsocket. The semi final round will be played on Friday with the championship round on Saturday.