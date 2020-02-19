State A and B Dual Wrestling State Tournament Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team will be the top seed in the State Class A Dual tournament that will be held next Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. This is the first year of the State Dual tournament on the day before the State Team Tournament. The Governors will matchup against Dell Rapids in the opening match of the tournament around 5 pm central time on Thursday. The semi final round is scheduled for Friday around 5 pm following the first day of the State Team Tournament with the third and fourth place matches at 6:30 pm and the Championship matches Friday night at 8 pm. Here are the pairings for the State Class A and B tournaments.

Class A

Thursday 5 pm

1) Pierre vs. 8) Dell Rapids.

4) Watertown vs. 5) Sturgis

2) Rapid City Stevens vs. 7) Madison

3) Brandon Valley vs. 6) Harrisburg

Class B

Thursday 5 pm

1) Winner vs. 8) Parker

4) Kingsbury County vs. 5) Redfield Area

2) Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes vs. 7) Burke-Gregory

3) Canton vs. 6) McCook Central-Montrose