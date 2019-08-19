State 4H Finals Rodeo Determines Top Winners

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo wrapped up another year on Sunday at the Stanley County Fairgrouns in Ft. Pierre. Chance Grill edged out Wyatt Tibbs by a single point to earn All Around Cowboy honors in the senior boys division while While Dalton Porch took the title of Junior All Around Cowboy. The All Around Cowboy in the girls division was shared by Josi Stevens and Kailyn Groves who each scored 50 points to share the top spot. The Junior All Around Cowgirls was won by Piper Cordes who scored 24 points more than the runner up. To view all of the results from the weekend’s 4 rodeo performances go to the South Dakota 4H Rodeo website sd4hrodeo.org.