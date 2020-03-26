State 4-H Shooting Sports Cancelled

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring 4-H Shooting Sports have also become victims of the COVID 19 Pandemic. John Keimig of the State Shooting Sports Committee says that based on the schools being out of session and the cancellation of spring sports, they are also cancelling the State Shoot. The group discussed the option of postponement, but decided that it was best to just cancel for this year. This allows for spring programs to officially be closed. He says that they will however look to have a 2020 Graduating Senior Showdown at some point in the future. Meanwhile the State Archery Qualifier in Yankton scheduled for June 13-14 will be postponed until the fall. The date for this has not been set yet. When it is rescheduled it will be a little different than what was originally scheduled. Seniors wishing to make the 2021 team will need to shoot all four events while there. They include the FITA, Field, 3-D and 150. Kemig also says the status for the National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska scheduled for June 21 through the 26th not been determined yet. The State Committee will be meeting regularly during this time, and will make decisions in the best interest of our youth and State Sport Shooting program.