Starting Time Set for Saturday Lady Gov Soccer Match

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a quarterfinal round matchup in the State Class AA girls soccer playoffs on Saturday. Pierre Athletic Director Brian Moser says that the game will be played at 1 pm at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. Pierre is the overall top seed in the playoffs and defeated Roosevelt 4-1 in a game two weeks ago in Sioux Falls. Once again, Ticket Prices are $6.00 for Adult and $4.00 for Students. (No Passes will be allowed for this event). Also, E Ticket purchases can be made by going to the SDHSAA web page.