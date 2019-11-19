Stanley Vogler 1939 – 2019

SPEARFISH, SD – Stanley Vogler, 80, of Spearfish and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare, surrounded by his daughters, Yolanda and Angie after a long battle with Alzheimer’s

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg with Pastor Michael Vogler presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Luce Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place following the burial at Mug’s, downtown Gettysburg.

Stanley William Vogler was born to Lester and Irene (Huber) Vogler in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 24, 1939. He graduated high school and entered the United States Air Force.

In the early 1960’s Stan married Elizabeth Ann Labor from Slayton, MN. They had one daughter, Debra Mae. In 1970 Stan married Marilyn Faye Rowley of Reading, MN. They moved to Gettysburg, SD, where together they raised six children: Wade, Yolanda, Monte, Jamie, Alesia, and Angelique.

Through the years Stan took many extension courses for Radar Technology. Stan worked for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as a Radar Technician. He started out his career with the FAA in Chandler, MN. He was then transferred to Gettysburg, SD where he worked many years. He retired On July 2, 2011.

Stan was a very active member of the community. He served on the school board and helped in the development of the Wrestling Development Club in Gettysburg. He was also very proud of the fact that he applied for grants for the city to build what was then the new track and field complex.

Stan and Marilyn enjoyed their years as empty nesters traveling the country. They took many trips every year to see their children and grandchildren and also enjoyed their trips to Las Vegas.

He is survived by children: Wade (Carla) Bruns of Loveland, CO, Yolanda (Curt) Pummel of Spearfish, Monte Bruns of Gettysburg, Debra Dodgen of Worthington, MN, Jamie Bruns of Belle Plaine, MN, Alesia Bruns of Lake Minnetonka, MN, and Angelique (Ken) Lee of Spearfish; grandchildren: Heath Bruns, Christie Michels, Joe Michels, Luke Pummel, Zach Patterson, Ashly Patterson, Merissa Bruns, Montgomery Bruns, Travis Dodgen, Brian Dodgen, Brianna Dodgen, Kyle Bruns, Julia Negen, Cody Bruns, Jake Lee, Curt Lee, and Halie Flack; numerous great grandchildren; sisters: Shirley (Paul) Meister and Beverly (John) Thurman; brother, Mike (Betty) Vogler; brother-in-law, Doug Rowley; sisters-in-law: Connie (Loren) Johanning and Karen Rowley; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Stan is preceded in death by wife, Marilyn Vogler; parents; Fester and Irene Vogler; mother and father-in-law: Floyd and Ethel Rowley; brother and sisters-in-law: Agnes Rowley, Wilbur and Judy Pomranke and Kim Rowley; and one nephew, Lonnie Pomranke.

Memorials are directed to the Salvation Army, PO box 1362, Huron, SD 57350-1362.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Stanley's arrangements.