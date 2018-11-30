Stanley County Wrestling Tournament Cancelled

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The 15 team Stanley County Invitational wrestling tournament that was scheduled to be held tomorrow in Ft. Pierre has been cancelled due to concerns with the weather forecast and the winter storm watches and warnings in the area for tomorrow. Stanley County Athletic Director Kelcy Nash says the decision to cancel the tournament was made at about 10 pm Thursday night. 14 teams along with Stanley County were scheduled to compete in the tournament. The tournament will not be made up.