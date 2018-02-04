Stanley County Wrestlers Finish 7th in BDC Tournament

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Mobridge-Pollock edged out Kimball-White Lake-Plankinton and Winner for the team title of the Big Dakota Conference Wrestling tournament Saturday in Ft. Pierre. Stanley County scored 59.5 points to finish 7th in the 23 team field. Luke Henninger won the championship of the 126 lb. division downing Jackson Nockels of Kimball-White Lake 7-2 in the championship match. At 132, J.

D. Carter got to the championship match before losing to Jaden Schilling of Mobridge-Pollock in the title match. They were the only place winner the Buffalos had in the tournament. For results of the BDC tournament log onto the trackwrestling website at www.trackwrestling.com.