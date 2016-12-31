Stanley County Wrestlers 5th at Webster Invite

WEBSTER, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo wrestling team scored 80 points to finish 5th in the Webster Invitational Friday in Webster, Mobridge-Pollock won the tournament with 151 points, 2 points better than runner up Webster Area. Clark-Willow Lake and Central Cass, N.D. finished 4th and 5th in the 8 team tournament. Miller/Highmore Harrold and Sully Buttes finished 6th and 8th. Luke Henniger of Stanley County won another tournament championship at 126. He was the only champion for the Buffalo’s. J.D. Carter got to the championship match of 132 but lost and settled for runner up honor as did Trey Frost at 98 lbs and Jack Whaley at 182.. Stanley County had a total of 7 wrestlers place in the tournament.